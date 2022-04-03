Mandy Moore Sparkles in Black Feather Dress for ‘This Is Us’ Event at PaleyFest

While Mandy Moore might be best known for her bright, colorful ensembles, she wowed the crowd in an all-black number on Saturday night at PaleyFest in Los Angeles.

The actress was on hand for a “This is Us” panel with the rest of the cast as the group continues to make the rounds ahead of the series finale of the hit NBC show.

Mandy Moore attending the 2022 PaleyFest. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Moore’s black dress featured a number of style elements, including a bejeweled bodice, funky feathers and a fringed hem. Moore wrapped up the outfit in a pair of sleek and simple black, strappy heels.

Moore wore another standout gown at the Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles last month. The actress wore a gold and white embellished Elie Saab gown that had beadwork covering almost its entirety. The dress had a sheer cape or wings attached to the sides, adding to the drama and sheer magnitude of the ensemble.

For other occasions, Moore has incorporated colorful ensembles into her wardrobe, including the rainbow-hued Christopher John Rogers maxi knit dress she wore in February.

Mandy Moore arrives to film “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Los Angeles, California on Feb. 22, 2022. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Moore’s shoe closet boasts a range of designers from Christian Louboutin to Manolo Blahnik to more casual and flatter footwear options such as Ugg and Eddie Bauer boots.