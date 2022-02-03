Maluma Sizzles in Red Suit and Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers on ‘The Tonight Show’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Maluma appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in a red-hot look.

The Colombian musician hit the talk show on Wednesday to discuss his new movie, “Marry Me.” The rom-com also stars Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. Fallon also hosted actress “Inventing Anna” star Julia Garner and singer Janet Jackson on the same night.

For his appearance, Maluma wore a burgundy suit jacket with matching wide-leg trousers. Underneath his jacket, Maluma wore a white button-down. He accessorized the look with orange sunglasses and jewelry including a diamond necklace and earrings.

Maluma and Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’ on Feb. 2. CREDIT: NBC

The Versace model slipped into a popular pair of kicks on the show. He donned a pair of crisp white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. The classic silhouette features an all-white leather upper and sole, plus white Nike heel embroidery. Maluma’s footwear choice is a favorite among many celebrities like Billie Eilish, Hailey Baldwin and Pete Davidson, who have all been spotted in the shoe style in the past.

Maluma and Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’ on Feb. 2. CREDIT: NBC

The “Chantaje” singer has stepped out of the acting and music industry to dip into fashion. He collaborated with Balmain on a collection, and starred in a Versace campaign in 2021. He has also sat front row for the likes of Off-White, Louis Vuitton and Heron Preston over the past few seasons. Previously, he worked with brands including Dsquared2 and Pyer Moss on tour outfits and a performance look.

