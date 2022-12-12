Maluma Commands the LA3C Festival Stage in Y2K-Approved Style With Versace Sneakers & Supreme Jacket

Maluma headlined the infamous LA3C Music Festival at Los Angeles State Historic Park this weekend. The Columbian singer delivered an eye-catching performance in a Y2K-inspired look.

The “Corazón” singer dressed up in a Supreme leather jacket, taking on the motocross trend going on this year. This design is a fashionable product of the collaboration with Supreme and Vanson Leathers. Maluma coupled the statement piece with a white tee and black leather pants. The accessories consisted of a one-of-a-kind diamond necklace and black and white sunglasses to coordinate with the jacket.

Maluma performs at the LA3C festival held at Los Angeles State Historic Park on Dec. 11 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Penske Media

For footwear, the artist opted for the Versace Greca Labyrinth sneakers, complete with statement laces, a chunky graphic silhouette, and a next-level Greca patterned sole.

Versace’s Greca Labyrinth sneakers CREDIT: Versace

The low-top sneakers are ideal for not sacrificing style or comfort, as they give you the best of both worlds. The Greca style is popular amongst celebrities like John Legend, Zayn Malik, and Travis Scott.

The LA3C Festival is an inaugural two-day-long music festival in Los Angeles, which celebrates the city’s culture and creativity. Sponsored by Penske Media Corporation (PMC), the occasion features a lengthy musical lineup of performers across two stages in the Los Angeles State Historic Park. This year’s includes Snoop Dogg, Seventeen, Lil Baby, Kyle and Maluma.

