Maluma Gives a Lesson in Color-blocking Wearing Green Coat and White Chunky Lugged-Sole Shoes in NYC

Maluma in a green coat while out and about in NYC on Feb. 03, 2022.

Maluma shows how to color block with his latest look.

The “Sobrio” singer was spotted while out and about in New York on Thursday, wearing a streamlined getup suitable for the pop star. When it comes to the outfit, Maluma donned a green overcoat that had a flowy disposition and slightly structured shoulders. Underneath, he wore a white getup comprised of a white button-up and loose matching trousers that gave the vibe a clean, uniform appearance. He accessorized with dainty jewelry and a pair of sleek square sunglasses.

Maluma in a green coat while out and about in NYC on Feb. 03, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Maluma’s white chunky shoes. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To complete everything, Maluma slipped on a pair of white chunky platform shoes that have a lug-sole and further elevated his moment. The shoes had silver hardware and white shoelaces for a polished finish.

Maluma has a trendy and bold clothing aesthetic that prompts him to don popular trends while also relying on an understated cool factor. For example, recently, he wore a red suit and white Air Force 1 sneakers for an athletic yet dressy feel. And when he’s off-duty, he fills his Instagram feed with pictures of him wearing slouchy t-shirts and breezy loungewear that displays that he puts comfort first.

Maluma has made a name for himself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like Versace and Balmain. He even created a capsule collection with the French luxury house Balmain that consisted of jackets, t-shirts and trousers that all had that Maluma flair.

Now he’s starring in “Marry Me” alongside Jennifer Lopez. The film hits theaters on Feb. 11.

