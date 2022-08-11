Maitreyi Ramakrishnanon’s Platform Mary-Jane Shoes Steal the Show on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan signed off on the super-high platform heel trend in her Wednesday night appearance on the “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Ramakrishnan spoke to Fallon about her comedy series “Never Have I Ever,” which returns to Netflix on Friday.

The actress wore a floralpatterned dress with buoyant bell sleeves, pouf shoulders and a high neckline. These distinctive design attributes are commonly found in Zimmermann dresses. Ramakrishnan’s look is from the fall ’22 ready-to-wear “Stargazer” collection.

Actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan wearing Zimmermann during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

The Canadian actress glanced at “The Tonight Show” audience with a light purple-pink shimmery smokey eye paired with a nude lip, but she leveled the extravagance with a simple face-framing updo and Irene Neuwirth tear-shaped crystal drop earrings.

Bringing together the muted pastel colors and trimming on the Zimmermann dress, Ramakrishnan’s stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer completed the ultra-feminine look with 6-inch platform Mary Janes. The stonegray patent-leather statement shoes are Casadei and in season and ready to wear for readers looking to enhance their height.

Six-inch platform heels are all the rage as they provide comfort at the front of the shoe for the person wearing them. Simply put, the trend proves to be quite the show stopper.

Ramakrisnan is not the first to bring over-the-top leverage to “The Tonight Show.” Actress Sofia Carson wore a comparable pair to the set earlier this week.

Sofia Carson appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Monday, August 8, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

In a beautiful representation of South Asian women in show business, “Never Have I Ever” creator Mindy Kaling showed all the love for Ramakrishnan’s late-night fit. “I fainted,” Kaling commented under the Hollywood newbie’s Instagram post.

Not into the Mary Janes style? Rise above the rest with similar platform heels that will keep all eyes on you.

To buy: Zara High Heeled Platform Shoes, $119

To buy: Valentino Garavani Patent Leather Platform Pumps, $1,150

To buy: Versace Satin Platform Pumps, $1,575