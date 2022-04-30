×
Maisie Williams Goes Monochrome in Structured Gray Outfit for Thom Browne

By Jacorey Moon
Maisie Williams, Thom Browne, black strappy sandals, April 29 2022, NYC
Maisie Williams goes sleek in a gray outfit and black sandals for the Thom Browne runway show in NYC on April 29, 2022.
CREDIT: Thom Browne

Maisie Williams gives a lesson in monochromatic dressing with her latest appearance.

The “Game of Thrones” actress was spotted attending the Thom Browne runway show in New York City last night while wearing a striking look. The designer hosted celebrities like Teyana Taylor, Tommy Dorfman, Leslie Odom Jr., Dania Gurira and many others.

For the outfit, Williams donned an all-gray ensemble that was just as much business as it was pleasure. She wore a gray strapless corset top that had a sweetheart neckline along with structured boning for a sturdy finish. It also had white outlining that added a nice pop of color. On the lower half, she wore a pair of slouchy gray trousers that tied her attire together seamlessly.

Throughout history, corsets were constrictive undergarments meant to shape a woman’s torso. Corsets were a core part of women’s fashion from the 1500s all the way to the 1920s, when they gradually fell out of style. In modern fashion, corsets are often worn to be visible, either over tops or as a type of cropped top. Modern corsets are also a staple in women’s lingerie.

Williams grounded her attire with a pair of strappy sandals. The heels had a height of approximately three inches and incorporated multiple toe straps for a stylish flair.

A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

Williams has also strived to make a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like H&M, Coperni and Cartier.

