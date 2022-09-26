Madonna’s Son David Banda Soars In 6-Inch Block Heels & Sparkling Suit for 17th Birthday Party With Twin Sisters

Madonna’s youngest son David Banda celebrated his 17th birthday with a disco-themed bash. On Sunday, the world renowned pop icon uploaded a video on Instagram from the night’s festivities. The video sees Banda getting down on the dance floor with his mother and twin sisters Estere and Stella Ciccone. The family partied amongst balloons and sparkling decorations.

“Finally Enough Love….at David Banda’s 17th Birthday Party!” Madonna captioned the post.

Banda didn’t disappoint with his outfit choice for the evening. The teen sported a ’70s-inspired teal sequin pantsuit, which he complemented with a black silk shirt. His ensemble consisted of a blazer jacket that had pointy shoulder pads and wide lapels. He paired the overcoat with matching wide-leg trousers. To further elevate the moment, the star accessorized with layered iced-out chains and a “DB” necklace.

Giving his look a striking boost, Banda completed his look with a set of platform boots by Syro. The silhouette had a chunky square outsole and sat atop of towering 6-inch block heels. Platform boots are a top trend this year, with thick-soled styles like Hudgens adding height and comfort. Towering pairs with block heels or ridged soles give most ensembles an added edge, as well.

Madonna was also dressed for the theme, choosing a green floral top with feather-trimmed sleeves paired with tiny green shorts in the same hue. The “Material Girl” singer topped off the look with a sparkling fedora hat and fishnet tights. On her feet was a pair of silver platform shoes.

Banda’s 10-year-old twin sisters, Estere and Stella, sparkled in colorful sequined dresses accented with feather boas, tinted sunglasses and shimmery eye makeup.

Banda initially started off his birthday celebration by attending the Harry Styles concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City with his mother. The duo coordinated in blue attire as they sang their hearts out to some of Styles’ biggest hits.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Madonna’s most outrageous outfits through the years.