Madonna Gives Lacy Lingerie a Classic Twist With Tuxedo Jacket, Riding Crop & Pumps for ‘Sex’ Book Re-release Party at Art Basel

Celebrating the 30th-anniversary of “Sex,” Madonna attended the re-release party of the coffee table book at Miami’s Art Basel. The new edition of “Sex,” curated by Madonna and YSL’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello, will be 800 pages long and has its own art exhibition, which will be on view through Dec. 4 at the Beachfront at 17th Street in Miami Beach, Fla.

Arriving at the event, Madonna was wearing a black lingerie bodysuit that she paired with a classic tuxedo jacket. The “Like A Virgin” singer wore an embellished look with pleather fingerless gloves, mesh tights, a black shoulder bag and a riding crop. As for accessories, Madonna stacked on gold and silver hoops, rings, and necklaces.

Madonna attended her YSL “Madonna” book event in South Beach during Art Basel on Nov. 30, 2022. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

For footwear, the performer made a statement in classic black pumps. The pair had sharp pointed toes and towering heels. Pumps like these are a closet staple for many reasons. They come in many colors, patterns, and prints, and go with just about everything making them endlessly versatile.

Madonna is renowned for her edgy and groundbreaking personal style, acting as a muse for designers including Ford, Jean Paul Gaultier and Jeremy Scott. Her footwear often consists of pointed-toe and platform pumps and boots on the red carpet from brands including Christian Louboutin, Stella McCartney and Chanel.

Off-duty, Madonna can be seen in a range of sneakers and boots from brands including Nike and Puma. A frequent Met Gala attendee, Madonna is known for making bold fashion statements and has also launched her own fashion projects over the years. These have included an M by Madonna H&M collection (2007), the MDG sunglasses line with Dolce & Gabbana (2010), teen fashion line Material Girl (2010), and a fashion line, Truth or Dare (2011) — with shoes created in partnership with Aldo.

“Sex” was first released in 1992 and written by Madonna, with photography by Steven Meisel Studio and Fabien Baron. The book features adult content including simulations of sexual acts and scenes of sadomasochism.

