Madonna Brings Edge To NYC Sandbox Pride Show In Plunging Bustier Top, Tiny Sequin Shorts & Stacked Combat Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Madonna put on quite a show while performing at the Sandbox Pride held at Terminal 5 in New York City on Thursday night. The Queen of Pop sprung a surprise on her fans as she invited Saucy Santana onstage to deliver a mash-up of her hit song “Material Girl.” Belvedere Vodka was the sprits sponsor at the event, serving up cocktails inspired by the pop icon like “The Material Girl” and “Into The Groove.”

The chart topping musician made sure to show out for the occasion, kicking off New York City’s Pride weekend in an Adidas outfit that included a hoodie and matching yellow shorts. She put her own personal flair and edge on the look by adding a plunging bustier top and sheer tights.

Madonna performs at the Sandbox Pride New York City show on June 23, 2022. CREDIT: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Madonna performs during the Sandbox Pride New York City show on June 23, 2022. CREDIT: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

The “Papa Don’t Preach” hitmaker later changed into a black cropped vest that was emblazoned with patches of the letter “M” allover. Underneath she wore a long-sleeve sheer purple top and tiny sequin shorts. Madonna added a bevy of silver chain bracelets to the look and leather fingerless gloves.

Rounding out the musician’s ensemble was a pair of black combat boots. The shoe style included a thick buckle around the ankle, chunky outsole and stacked block heel.

Madonna performs onstage at the Sandbox Pride New York City show on June 23, 2022. CREDIT: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Madonna is known for wearing edgy and fashion-forward garments from brands like Versace, Burberry and Louis Vuitton. She has a penchant for flashy accessories from prestigious brands like Hermés, Chanel and Gucci, just to name a few. As for footwear, she tends to gravitate towards peep-toe or pointed-toe pumps, as well as tall boots and ankle-strap sandals for events and performances.

Madonna performing at the Sandbox Pride New York City show on June 23, 2022. CREDIT: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Add lug sole combat boots to your rotation with these options.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Legion High Heeled Boot, $180.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Naturalizer Camden Bootie, $120 (was $150).

CREDIT: Kohl's

To Buy: Journee Collection Block Heel Ankle Boots, $48 (was $90).

Click through the gallery to see Madonna’s most outrageous outfits through the years.