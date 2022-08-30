Madonna Answers ‘Burning Questions’ in Blazer Mini Dress With Colorful Safety Pins, Fishnet Tights & Chunky Combats For ‘Finally Enough Talk’ Video

Madonna is celebrating the release of her ‘Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones” remix compilation album by answering 50 fan questions about the album, her astounding career, life and so much more. The Queen of Pop took to Instagram on Tuesday, to share a short clip of the 7-minute video, which is set to her hit single, “Music.”

In the recording, Madonna strolls around different parts of her home while “answering all of your burning questions” – as she captioned the video. The “Material Girl” singer wore a black blazer mini dress by Versace. The piece was decorated with an array of colorful safety throughout and also had pointy shoulder pads, a deep V-neckline, glittering lapel and asymmetrical hem.

To amp up the ensemble, the award-winning entertainer accessorized with large hoop earrings, layered silver necklaces and red fingerless gloves. Sticking to her signature edgy style sense she complemented her outfit with fishnet tights.

Completing Madonna’s look was a pair of black combat boots. The silhouette had a chunky outsole and was set on a stacked block heel. Originally designed to be worn by soldiers on the battlefield, combat boots are utilitarian footwear created for foot protection, ankle support and a gripping tread. Classically made of black leather, combat boots were adopted by counterculture movements in the 1980s and 1990s, like the goth, punk, grunge and heavy metal scenes.

When it comes to fashion, Madonna is known for wearing edgy and fashion-forward garments from brands like Versace, Burberry and Louis Vuitton. She has a penchant for flashy accessories from prestigious brands like Hermés, Chanel and Gucci, just to name a few.

Madonna performs during the Sandbox Pride New York City show on June 23, 2022. CREDIT: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

On and off stage, her shoe styles are often boundary-breaking. the “Like A Virgin” musician often wears peep-toe and platform pumps on the red carpet and daring over-the-knee boots. Her performance ensembles usually feature boots with shorter heels in knee-high or over-the-knee silhouettes.

