Madonna’s Twins Estere & Stella Ciccone Shine In Glittery Dresses at Brother David Banda’s 17th Birthday Party

By Ashley Rushford
Madonna’s youngest son David Banda celebrated his 17th birthday with a disco-themed bash. The event turned into a family affair as he was joined by his twin sisters, Madonna’s adopted daughters Estere and Stella Ciccone.

On Sunday, the pop icon uploaded a video on Instagram from the night’s festivities. The short clip sees Banda getting down on the dance floor with his mother and sisters. The family partied amongst balloons and sparkling decorations.

“Finally Enough Love…..at David Banda’s 17th Birthday Party,” Madonna wrote under the post.

Estere and Stella made a stylish appearance at the affair. The duo wore glittery dresses accented with feather boas, tinted sunglasses and shimmery eye makeup.

Banda pulled out the perfect outfit for his ’70s-inspired party. The teen wore a teal sequin pantsuit, which he kept open to show off his layered blinged out chains and “DB” necklace. His outfit consisted of a blazer jacket that had pointy shoulder pants and flare-leg pants. He complemented his look with a towering pair of silver platform boots by Syro. The silhouette had a thick outsole and sat atop of stacked block heels.

Madonna was also dressed for the theme, choosing a green floral top with feather-trimmed sleeves paired with tiny green shorts in the same hue. The “Material Girl” singer topped off the look with a sparkling fedora hat and fishnet tights. On her feet was a pair of silver platform shoes.

