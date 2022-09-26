Madonna Slips on 6-Inch Prada Heels, Fishnets & Green Playsuit for Viral ‘What It’s Like Dating Men’ TikTok Trend

Madonna is showing her funny side. The music legend recently took to TikTok, posting a humorous video that sees the star poking fun at going out with men to her nearly 3 million followers.
In the clip, Madonna struts toward the camera, mouthing, “Here we go, I hope you’re hungry,” before turning around and walking off as the phrase “for nothing” is voiced. The viral comment comes from a season two episode of Comedy Central’s “Nathan for You,” which premiered on the network in 2014. “What it’s like dating men,” Madonna captioned, followed by a series of ellipses and four laughing emojis.
@madonna
What it’s like dating men………… 😂😂😂😂
The video shows Madonna wearing a vibrant-hued outfit featuring an emerald, green satin shirt with a decorative floral pattern and fringed sleeves, tucked into a pair of shorts in the same color and a gold statement belt accented with jewels. The “Vogue” songstress coupled her look with black fishnet leggings styled underneath her shorts and metallic sky-high platforms by Prada. She wore the same outfit for her son David Banda’s 17th birthday party this weekend.
Madonna also appeared in a bright set of chains, an accessory style she frequents, gold hoops, and bracelets on each arm. She wore copper-shaded hair, which she first debuted earlier this month at New York Fashion Week while attending Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 show with daughter Lourdes Leon.
@madonna
Been waiting for your call @Jimmy Fallon!!!! Thanks for having me @FallonTonight 🙏🏼💙✨
Madonna often uploads videos of herself, family, and friends to the platform in various standout styles. Last month, she posted a video with her son David Banda and Jimmy Fallon backstage as the late-night host “calls her” to appear on the show. In the clips, Madonna styles in a similar vivid green ensemble featuring a top in color layered by a black vest, green shorts, black fishnet stockings, combat boots, silver chains, and gold bracelets. She then transitions into a black t-shirt with ‘New York’ printed in white lettering, a black corset piece, wide-leg blue pants, lace arm sleeves, and her signature jewelry combination.