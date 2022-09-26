Madonna Slips on 6-Inch Prada Heels, Fishnets & Green Playsuit for Viral ‘What It’s Like Dating Men’ TikTok Trend

Madonna is showing her funny side. The music legend recently took to TikTok, posting a humorous video that sees the star poking fun at going out with men to her nearly 3 million followers.

In the clip, Madonna struts toward the camera, mouthing, “Here we go, I hope you’re hungry,” before turning around and walking off as the phrase “for nothing” is voiced. The viral comment comes from a season two episode of Comedy Central’s “Nathan for You,” which premiered on the network in 2014. “What it’s like dating men,” Madonna captioned, followed by a series of ellipses and four laughing emojis.

The video shows Madonna wearing a vibrant-hued outfit featuring an emerald, green satin shirt with a decorative floral pattern and fringed sleeves, tucked into a pair of shorts in the same color and a gold statement belt accented with jewels. The “Vogue” songstress coupled her look with black fishnet leggings styled underneath her shorts and metallic sky-high platforms by Prada. She wore the same outfit for her son David Banda’s 17th birthday party this weekend.

Madonna also appeared in a bright set of chains, an accessory style she frequents, gold hoops, and bracelets on each arm. She wore copper-shaded hair, which she first debuted earlier this month at New York Fashion Week while attending Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 show with daughter Lourdes Leon.

Madonna often uploads videos of herself, family, and friends to the platform in various standout styles. Last month, she posted a video with her son David Banda and Jimmy Fallon backstage as the late-night host “calls her” to appear on the show. In the clips, Madonna styles in a similar vivid green ensemble featuring a top in color layered by a black vest, green shorts, black fishnet stockings, combat boots, silver chains, and gold bracelets. She then transitions into a black t-shirt with ‘New York’ printed in white lettering, a black corset piece, wide-leg blue pants, lace arm sleeves, and her signature jewelry combination.

