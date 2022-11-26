Madonna Poses in Lace Corset & Ankle Boots for Thanksgiving Photo With Her 6 Children

‘Tis the season to be thankful, and Madonna has a long list that includes her family.

The “Material Girl” singer posed with all six of her children for a Thanksgiving portrait that she shared on Friday. The gang gathered at Madonna’s New York City home for the annual holiday. Her daughters, twins Estere and Stelle, 10, Mercy James, 16, Lourdes, 26, and her sons David, 17, and Rocco, 22, had the time of their lives writing down what they are thankful for, learning to mix on the turntables and enjoying each other’s company.

The Queen of Pop remained true to her unique style wearing a chic black dress with a lace corset. Her accessories elevated the little black dress as she dripped in layers of diamond necklaces. She also wore fingerless gloves that were coordinated with diamond bracelets and rings, and diamond cross earrings. She wore her vibrant hair down with a middle part and waves.

Madonna strapped into a pair of black ankle boots with stockings for the night. When she’s not on stage, you can usually find the superstar in a myriad of shoe styles. For Halloween, she opted for chunky platforms to edge up her Victorian outfit. Madonna’s iconic style has impacted generations. So much so thatAnya Taylor-Joy channeled her inner Material Girl by styling a cone bra on her latest visit with “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Style obviously runs in the family because you can see Lourdes fashionably wearing a satin black bustier with trousers while Rocco gave dapper vibes in a plaid suit and Mercy kept it simple with a LBD and military boots.

