Madonna Kicks Up Her Bejeweled Heels at Son Rocco’s Birthday Party in Retro-Inspired Floral Dress in Italy

Madonna lives to never disappoint. That’s why she delivered a head-turning look at a party for her son Rocco Ritchie’s 22nd birthday in Scilly, Italy.

In a multi-photo carousel shared to Instagram on Monday, Madonna is seen next to her son from her previous marriage to director Guy Ritchie, first toasting with a glass of champagne and later presenting him with a cake designed like a vintage bag. For the celebration, the family jetted off to Europe for a lavish Italian dinner; It was only fitting Madonna would pick an Italian designer to dress her for the occasion. The caption in her Instagram post read: “From one Leo to another!! Happy birthday Rocco.”

She had on a pleated dress with puff sleeves by independent Italian designer Luisa Beccaria. Beccaria is best known for her neo-romantic styles handmade in Italy.

The dress was just the first layer of the cake. Madonna accessorized with a white belt, a stack of bangles on each arm, a pair of sunglasses, and ornamental cross earrings.

The iconic pop star coordinated with bejeweled T-strap sandals. She gave her fans a close look in one shot as she leaned up against the wall, popped her right foot up, and struck a pose.

Madonna’s 9-year-old twin daughters Stella and Estere and son David Banda were also seen during the festivities.

The singer is preparing to celebrate her own birthday on Aug. 16.

Madonna was recently spotted in New York City for a roller skating event, where the theme was actually her as she stood alongside her son David Banda.

