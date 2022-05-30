Madonna’s Son David Banda Goes Viral in Plunging Adidas Dress & Sock Boots With Mother in 5-Inch Heels at Davis Vs Romero Boxing Match

Madonna’s son David Banda brought his knockout style A-game alongside his superstar mother.

Banda and the music legend attended a boxing match for the Davis vs Romero WBA World Lightweight Championship at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, yesterday. The 16-year-old towered over his mother as they walked into the arena. Both stars matched in mother-son striped Adidas looks, pulling the attention of fans everywhere.

Banda wore a Gucci x Adidas collaboration maxi dress. The dress had a V-neckline outlined in a thick white stripe with mid-length sleeves. The jersey dress was striped, some going down the sides in triplets. Banda popped on yellow squared shades and slung a black bag over his shoulders with white lettering on the thick strap.

The social media star wore a plethora of layered silver jewelry and a couple of rings, finishing off the look with a bang. Banda slipped into red and blue striped white socks and opted for an Adidas black sock boot.

Madonna, who enjoyed the match with Tory Lanez, wore a similar Adidas look, but in all black. The “Material Girl” songstress zipped herself into a black high-neck Balenciaga x Adidas windbreaker, sporting black pants in the same material. The pants, as well as the jacket feature multiple stripes running down the sides, an Adidas signature.

Both pieces are baggy and oversized, the singer having to roll up her sleeves to properly use her hands. Madonna wore a mixture of gold and silver jewelry just about everywhere from her neck to her wrists, completing the look with black wrist-length gloves. For shoes, Madonna chose platforms set on 6-inch block heels.