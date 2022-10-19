Madonna Improvises Song Inspired by Balenciaga Prices in Animated Video with Oversized Puffer Filter

Madonna wants to know: “Why is Balenciaga so expensive?”

The “Material Girl” singer posted a short video to her Instagram today singing along to an improvised song she created inspired by the brand’s high prices. “Why is Balenciaga so très cher? That’s French. Why is Balenciaga never giving me a discount? Why is Balenciaga the only thing I wear?” Madonna sings.

The song was first revealed during a live with Madonna and TikTok star Terri Joe last week. This Wednesday, the singer presented her Instagram followers with an animated video that sees Madonna covered in an oversized Balenciaga puffer, thanks to a filter, and singing the improvised fashion track.

The puffer jacket, which is a staple of wintertime weather, swelled high above the pop star’s shoulders making her and all who wear the garment look hunched. The style featured the brand’s logo in white bold lettering which complemented the thick stripes that ran down the shoulders in pairs.

The filter mimicked the action of walking, most likely down a runway, with two little legs attached to two little black sneakers with white detailing. A slight peek at Madonna’s outfit can be seen underneath the animation – the songwriter was dressed in what appeared to be a baggy cobalt blue tee paired with stacked silver chains, a mainstay of her looks.

Madonna in JFK airport in New York on Oct. 6. CREDIT: RTimages / SplashNews.com

Only a few days ago, Madonna was spotted at the JFK airport in a cozy and comfy ensemble. She wore an oversized black puffer vest with a hood over her head. The puffer jacket reached her ankles and covered a black and white sweater with several different knitted detailing on the sleeves. She slipped into black baggy pants with white stitching adding to the cozy style. The Grammy-winning singer also added black sunglasses to the look. Madonna rounded out her look with the Balenciaga x Crocs clogs featuring rounded toes and ridged platform soles.

