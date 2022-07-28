Madonna Twirls in Combat Boots & 2Pac Socks for NYC Tribute Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Madonna reminisces about New York in sleek street style in a photo shared today on her Instagram page.

The “Material Girl” snapped a photo and shared video in a casual ensemble on July 27. Madonna took to the streets of New York and posed near some of the city’s most famous landmarks. The singer traveled to Radio City Music Hall, the Stone Wall Inn, and Times Square, having herself a glamorous photo shoot under the neon lights and endless skyscrapers. In a section of the caption on the post, Madonna writes “There are many more beautiful places in the world but there’s no place like New York City.”

The singer wore a black oversized graphic tee on her romp through the city, taking care to style a casual outfit for the night ahead. Madonna had on a black trousers fitted with decorative silver rings and black straps. The outfit is casual and gothic, combining streetwear with Madonna’s whimsical aesthetics and dressing preferences.

The hitmaker donned plenty of gold and silver jewelry and finished the outfit off with a red and blue snap back and large black sunglasses. When she’s not performing, the songstress often prefers baggier silhouettes with a maximalist approach to accessorizing like the outfit pictured in her recent post.

On and off stage, Madonna has been loving chunky combat boots, the star pairing the style with just about every outfit. The grungy aesthetic she aims for aligns perfectly with the rugged nature of a good pair of platform boots. The singer styled her tried and true boots in shiny finish with rapper Tupac (2Pac) Shakur socks for the look. Strut through the streets in these trusty combat boots.

