Madonna Shows Off New Copper Hair In Lacy Top & All-Black Outfit at Tom Ford’s NYFW Show with Daughter Lourdes Leon

Madonna sat front row with her daughter Lourdes Leon at the Tom Ford Spring 2023 show yesterday held at the Skylight in New York, the glamorous display closing out fashion week with a bang. Sat amongst a starry cast of characters, the “Like A Virgin” songstress and Leon dressed in all black looks down to their shoes.

The starlet wore a risky lacy black camisole, which she layered over a black lace bra that peaked through the top. The spaghetti strap tank was tucked into black satin finish slacks with a wide, bell bottom style hem that practically eclipsed her footwear. Adding on another layer, Madonna wore a shiny black button-up overtop of her cami.

Madonna and Lourdes Leon attend the Tom Ford fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Skylight on Vesey on Sept. 14, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Madonna wore a pair of black fingerless leather gloves and a shiny headband, also in black, the “Queen of Pop” finishing off the ensemble with a black chain shoulder bag. Accessorizing maximally, Madonna wore tons of silver bling that included stacked chains, bracelets, and diamond-studded hoops. The mom of six went incognito, donning chunky black aviator sunglasses with shady purple lenses.

Although Madonna’s shoes weren’t visible, her shoe style is usually boundary-breaking. A muse for designers including Christian Louboutin, the “Material Girl” singer often wears peep-toe and platform pumps on the red carpet — as well as daring over-the-knee boots.

Her performance ensembles usually feature boots with shorter heels in knee-high or over-the-knee silhouettes. When off-duty, the singer usually wears flatter-soled leather boots, as well as Nike and Puma sneakers.

New York Fashion Week celebrates the top American brands and designers in the fashion industry throughout New York City. The occasion has featured numerous fashion shows and presentations for the Spring 2023 season from a range of luxury brands, including Tom Ford, Carolina Herrera, LaQuan Smith and Tory Burch. This season also features an array of emerging, returning and established European designers, including Tommy Hilfiger, Marni, Fendi and COS.

