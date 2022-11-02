Madonna Dresses Up As Queen of Hearts in Rococo Dress & Chunky Boots for Halloween Party With Her Kids

Madonna channeled the royals of times past, tapping into regency core in a Queen of Hearts-esque costume. The star posted a video of her Halloween look alongside four of her children on Instagram yesterday.

Dressed in royal digs, the “Material Girl” managed a modernized version of a Rococo gown complete with a septor and shimmering headwear.

The dress consisted of a corseted bodice with exaggerated sleeves. Made of dark red fabric with gold detailing, the dress featured a skirt fitted with crinoline that widened her gate and created volume.

The mother of six wore a ruffled collar around her neck a la Anne Boleyn and styled white tie-up sleeves to match. Underneath the dress, the star donned white mesh gloves that she coordinated alongside dark red fishnet tights that peeked past the high low hem.

Madonna stepped into slouchy thigh-high black boots with buckles that further made her look like royalty. The shoes featured chunky platforms and added an edgy touch to her Victorian outfit.

Related Madonna's Twin Daughters Stelle & Estere Ciccone Bring Fairytale Style in Dramatic Dresses to Halloween Madonna's Son David Banda Channels Dr. Facilier From 'The Princess and the Frog' in Tail Coat & Glossy Shoes for Halloween Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Channel Morticia and Gomez Addams for Halloween in Sneakers & Oxfords

Madonna and her son David Banda in their Halloween costumes. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Madonna is renowned for her edgy and groundbreaking personal style, acting as a muse for designers including Ford, Jean Paul Gaultier and Jeremy Scott. Her footwear often consists of pointed-toe and platform pumps and boots on the red carpet from brands including Christian Louboutin, Stella McCartney and Chanel.

Off-duty, Madonna can be seen in a range of sneakers and boots from brands including Nike and Puma. A frequent Met Gala attendee, Madonna is known for making bold fashion statements and has also launched her own fashion projects over the years. These have included an M by Madonna H&M collection (2007), the MDG sunglasses line with Dolce & Gabbana (2010), teen fashion line Material Girl (2010), and a fashion line, Truth or Dare (2011) — with shoes created in partnership with Aldo.

PHOTO: See Madonna’s style evolution.