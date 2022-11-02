Madonna’s Twin Daughters Stelle & Estere Ciccone Bring Fairytale Style in Dramatic Dresses to Halloween

Madonna’s 10-year-old twins Stelle and Estere Ciccone took very different routes with their costumes this Halloween. Both parties revealed their looks in a short compilation video posted to their pop star mother’s Instagram yesterday.

The montage saw one of the young stars dressed in a billowing blue gown as a makeshift goddess, the garment featuring a halter-style neckline, a bold geometric pattern, and a light blue lace overlay that gave the dress a whimsical feel. She finished her look off right, adorning her head with a golden crown similar to a sunburst with prongs in varying sizes.

The other sister on the set paid homage to the ever-evil Maleficent from “Sleeping Beauty” and the “Maleficent” films. She wore sculpted horned headwear with a lengthy corseted black gown with an added ruffled collar that brought the drama. She finished her look with a red lip.

David Banda also embodied a Disney villain for the night, the star dressed to the nines in a Dr. Facilier costume, a Voodoo doctor, from the hit Disney film “Princess and the Frog.” Banda’s outfit consisted of a deep purple blouse fitted with a frilly collar and billowing sleeves which he wore underneath a black duster. Further adding formal touches, the social media personality styled a silky red cumberbun and a red and black top hat featuring a scull and crossbones motif on the front.

Related Madonna's Son David Banda Channels Dr. Facilier From 'The Princess and the Frog' in Tail Coat & Glossy Shoes for Halloween Madonna Dresses Up As Queen of Hearts in Rococo Dress & Chunky Boots for Halloween Party With Her Kids Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Channel Morticia and Gomez Addams for Halloween in Sneakers & Oxfords

Madonna and her son David Banda in their Halloween costumes. CREDIT: Via Instagram

In contrast, their mother channeled royals of the past, going for a regency look complete with a septor and shimmering headwear. The dress was corseted with exaggerated sleeves. Made of dark red fabric with gold detailing, the dress featured a skirt fitted with crinoline that widened her gate and created volume. Madonna finished off her ensemble with black thigh-high boots fitted with buckles.

PHOTOS: The Wildest Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022