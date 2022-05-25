Madonna & FKA Twigs Go Partying in Dramatic 5-Inch Block Heels at Oswald’s Private Club

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Madonna looked like a punk princess as she made her way out of Oswald’s Private Member’s Club in London on Tuesday night. The Queen of Pop put a glam twist on grunge gear with a slew of eye-catching elements.

The self-proclaimed “Material Girl” was clearly feeling monochrome at the moment as she stepped out in an all-black ensemble. Madonna’s outfit consisted of a studded leather jacket and a long satin dress that had a mesh chest panel and a plunging bustier top.

Madonna leaves Oswald’s Private Members Club in London on May 24, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To take her look to the next level, the award-winning musician accessorized with layered silver necklaces and futuristic shades. Madonna styled her signature blond tresses in two braids and added a few rhinestone hair clips to the front.

Completing her look was a pair of towering platform boots. The shiny silhouette had a patent leather upper and thick outsole. Post-pandemic, platform boots have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

FKA Twigs seen leaving Oswald’s Private Members Club in London after partying with Madonna. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Fellow musician FKA Twigs joined her at the club; she was clad in a ribbed gray midi dress with beige platform boots set on 5-inch block heels.

Madonna makes her way out of Oswald’s Private Members Club in London on May 24, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Madonna is known for wearing edgy and fashion-forward garments from brands like Versace, Burberry and Louis Vuitton. She also has a penchant for flashy accessories from prestigious brands like Hermés, Chanel and Gucci, just to name a few. As for footwear, she tends to gravitate towards peep-toe or pointed-toe pumps, as well as tall boots and ankle-strap sandals for events and performances. When more casual, Madonna can be spotted in Chanel flats, Ugg slippers and sneakers from Adidas and Nike. The singer has been a mainstay in the fashion industry for years, serving as a muse for designers like Gaultier, Marc Jacobs and more, as well as launching her own Material Girl fashion brand at Macy’s.

