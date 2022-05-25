Madonna & FKA Twigs Go Partying in Dramatic 5-Inch Block Heels at Oswald’s Private Club

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Madonna looked like a punk princess as she made her way out of Oswald’s Private Member’s Club in London on Tuesday night. The Queen of Pop put a glam twist on grunge gear with a slew of eye-catching elements.
The self-proclaimed “Material Girl” was clearly feeling monochrome at the moment as she stepped out in an all-black ensemble. Madonna’s outfit consisted of a studded leather jacket and a long satin dress that had a mesh chest panel and a plunging bustier top.
To take her look to the next level, the award-winning musician accessorized with layered silver necklaces and futuristic shades. Madonna styled her signature blond tresses in two braids and added a few rhinestone hair clips to the front.
Completing her look was a pair of towering platform boots. The shiny silhouette had a patent leather upper and thick outsole. Post-pandemic, platform boots have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.
Fellow musician FKA Twigs joined her at the club; she was clad in a ribbed gray midi dress with beige platform boots set on 5-inch block heels.
Madonna is known for wearing edgy and fashion-forward garments from brands like Versace, Burberry and Louis Vuitton. She also has a penchant for flashy accessories from prestigious brands like Hermés, Chanel and Gucci, just to name a few. As for footwear, she tends to gravitate towards peep-toe or pointed-toe pumps, as well as tall boots and ankle-strap sandals for events and performances. When more casual, Madonna can be spotted in Chanel flats, Ugg slippers and sneakers from Adidas and Nike. The singer has been a mainstay in the fashion industry for years, serving as a muse for designers like Gaultier, Marc Jacobs and more, as well as launching her own Material Girl fashion brand at Macy’s.
