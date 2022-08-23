Madonna Waves Italy Goodbye in a Leafy Green Dolce and Gabbana Dress and Leather Versace Slingback Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Madonna waved goodbye to Italy in her most recent post to Instagram.

Today’s photos show the “Like A Virgin” songstress lounging on a luxe peach patterned couch in pointed pumps and a vegetal green Dolce and Gabbana dress before switching the scenery and leaning on a black moped.

The halter-style dress featured a risky high slit and was fitted to the singer’s form with ruching running up the sides. Initially, the bodice had a sweetheart neckline, the dress appearing that way in some of the images. However, the mom of six flipped the script and took a risk with her fashions, as she always does, pulling the dress down slightly to show off her black bra underneath.

The pop sensation wore black mesh gloves and took a maximalist approach with her accessories, layering on gold and silver necklaces and bracelets.

When it came down to footwear, Madonna stuck to Italian designers, slipping into “La Medusa” Versace pumps fit for a queen. The style was fitted with a slingback and pointed toes that made an impression. The leather shoes were adorned with glimmering medusa heads, the brand’s signature.

On and off stage, the singer’s shoe styles are often boundary-breaking. A muse for designers including Christian Louboutin, the “Material Girl” singer, often wears peep-toe and platform pumps on the red carpet and daring over-the-knee boots. Her performance ensembles usually feature boots with shorter heels in knee-high or over-the-knee silhouettes. When off-duty, the singer usually wears flatter-soled leather boots, as well as Nike and Puma sneakers.

