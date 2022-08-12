×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Madonna’s Daughter Mercy James Slips on Retro Air Jordans for Disco Rollerskating Party

By Dena Khalafallah
Dena Khalafallah

Dena Khalafallah

More Stories By Dena

View All
Celebrity Sightings In New York City – August 10, 2022
1986
1987
1987
1987
View Gallery 64 Images

Madonna’s daughter Mercy James attended a roller skating disco party Wednesday in New York City, where the theme of the night was none other than her mother.

Also in attendance were James’ brother David Banda and twin sisters Estere and Stella Ciccone. The family took to DiscOasis in Central Park to celebrate Madonna’s upcoming compilation album “Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones.”

madonnas daughter, NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 10: Madonna and her daughter roller skate at The DiscOasis in Central Park on August 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Madonna and her daughter Mercy James roller skate at The DiscOasis in Central Park on Aug. 10, 2022 in New York City.
CREDIT: GC Images

The 16-year-old wore mid-calf socks and Air Jordan 1 Mids as she held her mom’s hand at the Wollman Rink event. James’ sneakers were a retro pick for the discothèque. The shoe’s light blue Swoosh and back with black laces and toe detailing matched perfectly with her denim shorts and belt, which she put together with a slightly cropped graphic tee.

Related

Madonna Debuts 64th Birthday Teeth Grills & References Her '80s-Grunge Era in Lace Corset & Hidden Heels for 'Jimmy Fallon'

Nicole Scherzinger Illuminates in Glass-Effect Crystal Gown & Mirrored Heels for Dinner Date With Andrew Llyod Webber

Bella Hadid Adds Athletic Twist to Glossy Pumps for Date Night With Boyfriend Marc Kalman

The highlight of her white T-shirt was a glammed up frog princess, embellished with lashes and all. James’ light blue and white beads at the base of her braids tie-up her whole look, keeping it both fun and youthful.

Madonna went with a more eccentric look wearing holographic roller skates and an outfit that glowed under the venue’s fluorescent lights. She also brought out her iconic fingerless lace gloves with stacks of bracelets ornamenting on top of them.

The roller skating disco party proved to be a hit among fans and industry folks.

“Kinda mind blown that @NileRodgers been curating these roller skating jams. This environment was a common occurrence for me in the early 80s. Like that was the event to do on the weekend,” Questlove said in an Instagram post.

In another video, Madonna is shown dancing to Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” with “Like a Virgin” producer Nile Rodgers. The reel reads: “If you want a great party throw it with Madonna at The DiscOasis.”

Madonna’s 50-track career spanning dance remix album releases next Aug. 19.

PHOTOS: Madonna’s Style Evolution: 1985–2019

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad