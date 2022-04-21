Madonna Brings Slick Edge in 7-Inch Heels & Trench Coat to Burberry’s ‘Lola’ Bag Party

Burberry chief creative officer, Riccardo Tisci hosted an event to celebrate the brand’s staple Lola bag in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The stellar bash turned into a star-studded affair as several A-listers, including Madonna, Sarah Paulson, Dixie D’Amelo, Lori Harvey, Tinashe and Chloe Bailey, were all in attendance.

Madonna brought her edgy sense of style to the fashion affair in an all-black ensemble. The “Queen of Pop” made quite the statement in a calve-length trench coat. The sleek outerwear included sharp pointed shoulders, structured lapels and side welt pockets.

Madonna attends a celebration of the Lola bag, hosted by Burberry Riccardo Tisci on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Burberry

Madonna at the celebration of the Lola bag, hosted by Burberry & Riccardo Tisci on April 20, 2022. CREDIT: Burberry

Sticking to her signature aesthetic, the award-winning icon teamed her coat with a black top, fingerless leather gloves and a black headpiece. Her accessories didn’t stop there, she blinged out the monochromatic look with layered glittering chains and touted her essentials in Burberry’s Small Quilted Lambskin Lola Bag. Madonna added a pop of color to her radiant face with a swipe of berry lipstick and sported oversized shades.

Madonna attends a celebration of the Lola bag, hosted by Burberry and Riccardo Tisci in Los Angeles on April 20, 2022. CREDIT: Burberry

A closer look at Madonna’s platform ankle boots. CREDIT: Burberry

The “Material Girl” hitmaker finished things off with fishnet tights and black leather platform boots. The height defying silhouette included a chunky outer sole and a thick stacked block heel.

Burberry brought influencers, creatives and more together in Los Angeles to celebrate its staple Lola bag, introduced under creative director Riccardo Tisci. At a private West Hollywood residence, guests traveled through rooms decorated in the British brand’s signature beige tones and witnessed performances by Erykah Badu, American Dance Ghosts, Br0nz3_G0dd3ss, Drew Byrd, LSDXOXO and Tygapaw. Among the starry attendees were Anitta, Chloe Bailey, Dixie D’Amelio, Honey Dijon, Lori Harvey, Madonna, Natalia Bryant, Stella Maxwell and Tinashe.

