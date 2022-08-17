Madonna Celebrates 64th Birthday In 6-Inch Triangle Heels With Twin Daughters Estere & Stella In Italy

Madonna is no stranger to having a diverse style range.

On Tuesday, the music legend celebrated her 64th birthday with an event-filled evening in Italy. Madonna uploaded a video on Instagram modeling her birthday outfit. She gave her fans a closer look at her wardrobe through a collection of photos that sees her posing on a nude couch next to her adopted twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone in matching dresses.

To honor her special day, the award-winning pop icon wore an ensemble fitting for the Italian landscape. Styled by Eyob Yohannes, Madonna stepped out in a long majolica-print poplin dress from Dolce & Gabbana’s Blue Mediterranean collection. Its patterned arrangement fused a V-neck silhouette, an eye-catching tie at each shoulder, and a botanical-like motif reminiscent of Sicilian tile.

To accessorize, the chart topping musician opted for layered jewelry that followed her outfit’s intense color palette. She wore a combination of bangles and bracelets on each arm in silver and gold and a coral blue ring. Continuing this layered effect, she added a set of diamond chains and necklaces.

Madonna coupled her Dolce & Gabbana frock with a Eugenia Kim hat, which featured several blue tinges ranging from baby blue to denim and navy. Her shoulder bag followed a similar color scheme with black and azure elements.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Material Girl” singer slipped into.a pair of pair of majolica-print calfskin clogs that were also from Dolce & Gabbana’s Mediterranean line. The heel and shank comprised an ultramarine shade, coordinating with one of her look’s primary tones. The silhouette’s composition featured an identical decorative style with floral prints across its vamp and insole. Silver embellishments appear between smaller floral designs as part of each shoe’s outer lining in a curved manner similar to its structure.

Madonna is known for wearing edgy and fashion-forward garments from brands like Versace, Burberry and Louis Vuitton. She has a penchant for flashy accessories from prestigious brands like Hermés, Chanel and Gucci, just to name a few. As for footwear, she tends to gravitate towards peep-toe or pointed-toe pumps, as well as tall boots and ankle-strap sandals for events and performances.

