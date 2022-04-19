Madison Pettis Commands Attention in an Edgy Crystal Top & Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers at Revolve Festival During Coachella

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Former Disney star Madison Pettis attended Revolve Festival 2022 in a sparkling outfit on April 16 in La Quinta, Calif. The actress joined a plethora of stars attending Coachella Music Festival in nearby Indio, Calif., this year, which began last weekend and concludes on Sunday.

Madison Pettis at Revolve Festival on April 16, 2022, La Quinta, Calif. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency Pettis got playful in a crystal halter top with a scoop neck. The top was completely made of strung together crystals for a whimsical addition to her ensemble. For bottoms, the actress opted for denim short shorts with crystal detailing running along a pocket, the zipper, complete in the shape of a flower. The crystal flower was cut out of the denim fabric and featured dangling teardrop embellishments around the thigh.

With pearls scattered in her hair and a few wristbands on her wrists, Pettis embraced festival season.

Madison Pettis at Revolve Festival 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Madison Pettis at Revolve Festival 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

On her feet, Pettis wore a pair of white Nike Air Force 1s. The classic sneaker can be found in many closets as it’s a versatile style that goes with just about everything.

Pettis joined other boldface name guests at the annual party, including Jaden Smith, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and more.

Revolve’s namesake Revolve Festival returned to California to host 2,000 guests in a musical celebration. Co-launched with h.Wood Group, the event also includes performances by Ty Dolla $ign, Post Malone, Migos, Jack Harlow, Bia and Iann Dior, plus a special guest appearance by Willow Smith.

See more of Revolve Festival 2022’s chic celebrity arrivals.

Looking for a pair of staple white sneakers? Shop below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Puma Carina Sneaker, $60

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Steve Madden Charlie Platform Sneaker, $75

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sam Edelman

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Ethyl Lace Up Sneaker, $100