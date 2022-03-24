Madison Beer Does Menswear-Chic at Vanities Party for Young Hollywood

Madison Beer took a classic approach to her latest look in Los Angeles on Tuesday at Vanity Fair’s Vanities Party: A Night For Young Hollywood. Other celebrities like Olivia Culpo, Alana Haim and Sabrina Carpenter also made appearances. To the event, Beer wore a chic black outfit. She paired a plunging black tank top with button detailing with black high-waisted straight-leg trousers. She wore large hoop earrings as well as small, dainty rings and a delicate bracelet.

Beer at Vanity Fair’s Vanities Party: A Night For Young Hollywood on March 22. CREDIT: PMC

Beer added a touch of shimmer with her shoes. She wore gold strappy heels to the party, with a thin toe strap as well as an ankle and heel strap for support. The metallic Minny sandals from Jimmy Choo featured a thin stiletto heel reaching roughly 4 inches in height. The shoes popped against Beer’s otherwise monochromatic black outfit.

A closer look at Beer’s shoes. CREDIT: PMC

The Vanities Party: A Night For Young Hollywood is hosted by Vanity Fair to celebrate rising stars in Hollywood. This year’s event, held at Musso and Frank Grill in Los Angeles, featured a star-studded guest list including Olivia Culpo and Karrueche Tran among others. The event comes ahead of the publication’s annual Academy Awards afterparty, which attracts numerous stars. The Oscars themselves, which celebrate the top talents in film, will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

