Maddie Ziegler Looks Electric in Vintage Mugler Cobalt Mini Skirt & White Balenciaga Pumps for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Maddie Ziegler looked elegant and electric in her vintage look on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The dancer appeared on the late-night talk show on Friday evening to discuss “The Fallout,” a new HBO Max show that Ziegler is starring in. The series premieres on Thursday. Ziegler wore a vintage cobalt blue set from the late Thierry Mugler. The French designer passed away on Sunday, according to his official Instagram account.

Ziegler and Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’ CREDIT: NBCU

Ziegler’s outfit included a mini skirt and a structured button-up top with a rounded neckline. She wore her hair up and added minimal accessories including small earrings and simple rings.

The “West Side Story” actress added a pair of white pumps to the look, playing into the retro style of the outfit. Her pointed-toe pumps from Balenciaga included a thin stiletto heel reaching roughly 4 inches.

Pointed-toe pumps like Ziegler’s are arguably back in the footwear scene, sparked by a desire for glamour and dressing up. The style is versatile and easy to wear with so many types of outfits. In addition to Ziegler, stars like Hilary Duff, Heidi Klum and Britney Spears have been spotted in pairs by Christian Louboutin, Andrea Wazen and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

