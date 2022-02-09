Maddie Ziegler Has a Monochrome Moment in Leather Bustier Top, Mini Skirt & Mesh Pumps for Jimmy Choo x Mugler’s Launch Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Maddie Ziegler had a monochrome moment while attending the Jimmy Choo x Mugler collaboration launch party on Tuesday night in West Hollywood, Calif. The event was filled with some serious star power. With celebrities like Megan Fox, Nicole Ari Parker, Savannah James, Dixie D’Amelio, Karrueche Tran and many others arriving at Terminal 27 to celebrate the capsule collection. Kitty Kash provided the tunes for the night, while Chloe Bailey hit some high notes during her special performance.

Maddie Ziegler arrives at the Jimmy Choo x Mugler collaboration launch party on February 8, 2022. CREDIT: Zack Whitford/BFA.com

Ziegler posed for pictures in an all-black outfit that consisted of a jacket that she draped over her shoulders and a leather bustier top. The corset included a slight sweetheart neckline and seemed to be a remnant of a leather jacket. “The Fallout” star tied her look together with a black mini skirt and accessorized with a silver diamond choker, several silver rings and a small glittery handbag.

A closer look at Maddie Ziegler’s pointy pumps for the Jimmy Choo x Mugler launch party. CREDIT: Zack Whitford/BFA.com

To add an edge to her look, the “Dance Mom” alum styled her brunette tresses in loose beach waves. When it came down to footwear, Ziegler continued with a black aesthetic and slipped into a pair of pointy black pumps. The sharp silhouette featured a see-through mesh material around the toe, gold clips on each side and two double straps around the ankle.

The footwear line is inspired by the storied history of the French House and Jimmy Choo’s legacy of glamorous craftsmanship blended with the 21st century identities forged by both creative directors. The Jimmy Choo x Mugler collaboration takes as its leitmotif the ideas of the extreme and of empowerment. The result is a unique hybrid of two different aesthetics that share strong and dramatic perspectives with design details that not only decorate but stimulate the senses. The range features sculptural, striking shoes that combine the fierce and fabulous aesthetic of Mugler with Jimmy Choo’s feminine elegance and shoemaking prowess.

Some of the styles in the collection include sheer sock boots in black, red and neon green colorways. Sandals with lace-up straps, PVC and crystal ball-accented thong straps; pumps included wrapped or buckled straps. The collection retails for $1,050-$3,995 is now available on JimmyChoo.com and at Jimmy Choo stores as well as retailers like Bergdorf Goodman, The Webster, Fwrd, Ssense, Net-a-Porter, Browns, Tsum, Harrods and Selfridges.

