×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Maddie Ziegler Gets Chicly Angular Down to Her ’90s Heels in Risky Geometric Dress With Boyfriend Eddie Benjamin at ‘Bullet’ Premiere

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
Los Angeles Premiere of “Bullet Train” – Red Carpet
Celebrities in Kitten Heels
Celebrities in Kitten Heels
Celebrities in Kitten Heels
Celebrities in Kitten Heels
View Gallery 13 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Maddie Ziegler joined the star-studded cast of “Bullet Train” on the red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday wearing an all-black ensemble.

The “Dance Moms” alum showed out for the premiere alongside her Australian boyfriend Eddie Benjamin and her younger sister Mackenzie. All parties dressed in black, making a serious and slick debut on the carpet that evening.

Maddy Ziegler arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Bullet Train" held at Regency Village Theatre on August 1, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Maddy Ziegler arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Bullet Train” held at Regency Village Theatre on August 1, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Ziegler took a chance in a black angular maxi dress, the shape and cutouts daring and ultimately quite risky with its high slit. The bodice formed the shape of a “W” dipping and swooping like the letter.

The star amped up the shine, layering on gold rings and bracelets that only emphasized the dramatic nature of her outfit.

Maddy Ziegler arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Bullet Train" held at Regency Village Theatre on August 1, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Maddy Ziegler arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Bullet Train” held at Regency Village Theatre on August 1, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it came down to her shoes, Ziegler opted for a classic silhouette that carried out the gold detailing in her jewelry. The dancer wore black square kitten heels with peep toes that mirrored the cutouts up top.

The style isn’t so obvious, but a solid one none the less. The shiny gold detailing and the lengthening shape are reminiscent of styles popular in the ’90s, especially when paired with the sleek and angular gown.

Ziegler has been making a name for herself in the acting world, with recent credits in “West Side Story” as well as “Fallout.” As she attends more events and red carpets, Ziegler has been able to shown off her impeccable fashion sense.

Dress up any outfit with these black kitten heels.

Marc Fisher Hayda Pump
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Hayda Pump, $60.

Santoni Slingback Kitten Heel Pump
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Santoni Slingback Kitten Heel Pump, $695.

Nine West Aperf Slingback Pointy Toe Pumps
CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Nine West Aperf Slingback Pointy Toe Pumps, $67 (was $89).

See how some of these big stars have styled kitten heels.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad