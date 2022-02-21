Macy Gray Opted for Bold Look Complete With Yellow Pumps to Perform the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game

Grammy Award-winning artist Macy Gray performed a unique, throaty version of the National Anthem at the star-studded NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio Sunday night. The singer-songwriter, who is best known for her 1999 hit “I Try” off her debut album “On How Life Is,” went for a bold look for the occasion, which saw stars like Adele, Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Hudson and Vanessa Bryant sitting courtside. Megan Fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly also attended the game, where LeBron James‘ team beat Kevin Durant’s.

Gray donned a long black and white houndstooth dress featuring a zipper design and collar with a cozy navy blue printed coat on top. The coat boasted a black feather-embellished collar and embroidered graphics throughout, including pink flowers and silver hands, plus a yellow stripe at the bottom.

For footwear, the Canton, Ohio native pulled things together by adding a pair of pointy yellow pumps. Some jewelry including oversized hoop earrings, a simple chainlink necklace and rings rounded out her look.

In addition to her signature raspy voice, Gray has become known for her loud sense of style over the years. She isn’t afraid of mixing prints and incorporating pops of color or rocking fun accessories. Below, the 54-year-old “Do Something” singer can be seen on the red carpet at the Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards sporting sparkly glasses and a studded choker along with a glittery metallic outfit and chunky black patent leather loafers.