Machine Gun Kelly Shines in Bold See-Through & Sequin Look to Perform on ‘James Corden’

Machine Gun Kelly is seldom one to go unnoticed when he makes a public appearance, whether he’s hitting the red carpet or the stage to perform, and last night was no different.

Performing his new song “Emo Girl” with Willow Smith on :The Late Late Show With James Corden,” MGK went for an outfit that would surely stand out. He donned a shimmering black sequined look that showed off his myriad of tattoos. The 31-year-old rapper-singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, wore a black sequined high-neck shirt featuring sheer sleeves and sides and matching pants, which he secured with a belt.

Machine Gun Kelly and Willow Smith getting filmed backstage at ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ on Feb. 24, 2022. CREDIT: CBS

On his feet, he sported a pair of plain black boots boasting a classic rounded toe design. This is somewhat of a departure for him, as he often favors funkier styles. The “Tickets to My Downfall” artist, who became engaged to Megan Fox just last month, pulled things together by adding earrings and hot pink nail polish.

Machine Gun Kelly and Willow Smith performing their new collaboration, “Emo Girl,” on ‘The Late Late Show” on February 24, 2022. CREDIT: CBS

Meanwhile, Smith opted for a blazer and pants featuring an eye-catching patchwork design and chunky black leather platform boots. Machine Gun Kelly’s upcoming sixth studio album “Mainstream Sellout” is scheduled to be released next month on March 25, 2022.

A closer look at Machine Gun Kelly wearing black round-toe boots. CREDIT: CBS

