Machine Gun Kelly Thinks Pink in Fur-Trimmed Pants and Plated Dr. Martens Boots on Tour

Machine Gun Kelly (aka Colson Baker) took his edgy signature style on the road during his “Mainstream Sellout” world tour.

In a new post on Instagram, the Un/Dn Laqr founder wore a pair of hot-pink trousers with flared legs. The style appeared to include a suede texture, as well as oversized pockets that began at the style’s inseams. The star’s standout trousers were complete with pink faux-fur trim, which brought a Y2K-reminiscent edge to the style. His outfit gained a burst of glamour from a silver sequined V-neck vest, drop earrings and an array of silver chain and pearl-adorned bracelets and necklaces — including a logo-studded collar necklace from Dolce & Gabbana.

“this tour is the f-cking Catalina wine mixer of all tours,” the musician captioned the photo dump, which included pictures of his back tattoos and onstage performances. The post came immediately after the musician called out an unidentified suspect for vandalizing one of his tour buses with graffiti last Thursday.

When it came to shoes, Kelly’s grungy footwear of choice was a pair of black lace-up boots from his go-to brand, Dr. Martens — specifically, it’s 2021 collaboration with artist King Nerd. The label’s iconic round-toed 1460 style included its staple black leather uppers, stacked rubber soles and yellow welt stitching. However, giving the set an edge were engraved silver King Nerd-designed metal plates, accentuating the pair’s toes, heels and eyelets. Though Kelly’s punky style is now sold out, you can find an array of styles on Dr. Martens’ website.

This isn’t the multihyphenate’s only bold look from the “Mainstream Sellout” tour. Earlier this summer, he filmed a TikTok video with Avril Lavigne in a pair of yellow plaid pants and Outkast T-shirt with black Vans sneakers — all while lip-syncing to their duet, “Bois Lie,” from her new album, “Love Sux.”

Over the years, Machine Gun Kelly’s looks have streamlined and become more maximalist through his work with stylist Adam Ballheim. The “Papercuts” singer experiments with a wide range of ensembles that feature sequins, pearls, neon and a variety of textures, hailing from brands including Dolce & Gabbana. However, no matter how bright or dark the vibe, the musician has always maintained a devil-may-care mentality towards footwear in a range of sharp, lace-up or colorful loafers, brogues and boots from the likes of Berluti, Dr. Martens and more top brands.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Machine Gun Kelly’s rock n’ roll style over the years.