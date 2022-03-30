Machine Gun Kelly Gets Animated in ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Top, Dr. Martens Platforms & Talks Life-Changing Ayahuasca Trip on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Arrival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Machine Gun Kelly makes a bold statement for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The “Bloody Valentine” singer was spotted while arriving at the set for the late-night television show on Tuesday in Los Angeles, where he wore an eye-catching look suitable for the punk rock musician.

Kelly made his was into the studio in a black sweatshirt that featured flowers, butterflies and Bubbles from the “Powerpuff Girls” printed in blue, red and white on the front. On the lower half, he went with a pair of baggy drop crotch joggers that added a casual feel to his look.

The entertainer accessorized with a silver chainlink necklace for an added rugged touch and a couple of matching rings.

He had on white Dr. Martens 1461 shoes that had the brand’s signature yellow stitching along the top of a 1.5-inch platform. The shoes are leather and are also Goodyear Welted for durability; they retail for $150 on Drmartens.com.

While on the show, Kelly changed into a sequined vest with black trousers and talked about his latest album release, “Mainstream Sellout,” and his engagement to Megan Fox and their trip to Costa Rica, where they had a life-changing experience doing Ayahuasca.

When it comes to Kelly’s clothing tastes, he tends to gravitate towards and slouchy silhouettes that have an effortlessly cool factor about them. For example, recently, he wore a matching dark red outfit decked out in sequins that was boxy and oversized paired with black chunky platform boots for a shiny and stylish look.

Kelly has also strived to make a name for himself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for John Varvatos. Also, he made his runway debut during Milan Fashion Week at the Dolce & Gabbana Fall 2022 show.

Click through the gallery to see Kelly’s punk style through the years.

