×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Machine Gun Kelly Goes Punk in Pink High Water Pants and Fluffy Bucket Hat At The Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony For Avril Lavigne

By Melody Rivera
Melody Rivera

Melody Rivera

More Stories By Melody

View All
Avril Lavigne Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
2021
2020
2020
2019
View Gallery 15 Images

Machine Gun Kelly stood alongside singer Avril Lavigne as she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, Ca.

The rapper attended the red carpet event in a Kidill acid wash grey graphic t-shirt, pairing it with tie-dye white and pink high water pants. Kelly finished the look with Canvas Old Skool Vans in the color ‘True White’, white ankle socks and a hot pink fluffy bucket hat.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 31: (L-R) Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne and John Feldmann attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony celebrating Avril Lavigne on August 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Machine Gun Kelly supports Avril Lavigne at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Getty Images

To accessorize, Kelly added an assortment of silver jewelry featuring a beaded necklace with a pair of white sunglasses.

The two singers, Kelly and Lavigne, recently worked together on a song called ‘Bois Lie.’ Lavigne has joined the rapper on his ‘Mainstream Sellout’ tour to perform the single and a few other songs of hers like ‘Girlfriend’ and a few from her latest album ‘Love Sux’.

Kelly and Lavigne will be visiting many cities in North America and finishing their tour in Europe.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 31: Honoree Avril Lavigne (C) and guests including Jaden Hossler aka Jxdn, Jagwar Twin, Joel Madden, Machine Gun Kelly, Mod Sun and John Feldmann attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony celebrating Avril Lavigne on August 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Machine Gun Kelly supports Avril Lavigne at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly’s go-to style is very experimental and punk rock. Even before his Hulu documentary ‘Machine Gun Kelly’s Life In Pink’ was released this past June, the artist has always drifted towards the color pink. Kelly’s fiance Megan Fox has also hopped on the pink trend as she has joined him on tour a few times. His style is very new and full of twists with different patterns and embellishments. The rapper and songwriter loves to accessorize with chains, suspenders, and jewelry. His go-to footwear has to be Dr. Marten combat boots or an eclectic pair of sneakers. Kelly continues to create his own sense of style as his career continues to sky rocket.

PHOTOS: Machine Gun Kelly’s Punk Style Through The Years 

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad