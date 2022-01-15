Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Turn Heads in Sparkly Ensembles at the F/W23 Dolce & Gabbana Runway Show

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox look like the perfect fashion power couple.

The “Born with Horns” rapper and the “Transformers” star attended the Dolce & Gabbana fall ‘23 show, where they got snapped on the red carpet. MGK opened the show and played a musical selection while wearing a while bedazzled and crystallized suit. For the red-carpet ensembles, MGK donned an emblazoned black suit that featured crystals, eyelets, grommets and everything else of the sort plastered all over the two pieces. He accessorized with gloves that matched the glittery flair of the suit, two distinct rings hanging from his lips and a multitude of silver earrings on each ear.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at the fall ‘23 Dolce & Gabbana runway show on Jan. 15. CREDIT: IVAN LATTUADA

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at the fall ‘23 Dolce & Gabbana runway show on Jan. 15. CREDIT: Onphrame

For Fox, she wore a black edgy lace tank top that incorporated a string of buttons down the middle of it, paired with a black bra underneath and leather pants that laced up each leg. She accessorized her vibe with a silver glimmering choker, a sparkly silver D&G handbag and a belt that matched.

For footwear, MGK slipped on a pair of shiny Chelsea boots that zipped up for a sleek, streamlined finishing. As for Fox, she popped her feet into a pair of black pointed-toe pumps.

The couple often appears together on a red carpet, and the two become a hot button topic due to their ability to pull off chic looks while also adding their own interpretations on modern trends — but they’re also acknowledged for their own distinct tastes.

Fox has a fresh clothing aesthetic that prompts her to wear edgy silhouettes including chic halter tops, slinky dresses and tailored separates that have her signature Fox flair. MGK has a baggy, inventive sartorial aesthetic. On his Instagram feed are pictures of him wearing slouchy sweaters, structured tailoring, easy loungewear, breezy denim and dashing outerwear.

