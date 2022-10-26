Lupita Nyong’o Coordinates Baggy Cobalt Blue Pants with Cropped Bralette at Neiman Marcus ‘Make the Moment’ Event

Neiman Marcus celebrated the launch of its Make the Moment holiday campaign with an extraordinary event at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles. The star-studded affair was hosted by Tessa Thompson and featured the unveiling of the 2022 “Christmas Book” and Fantasy Gift offerings.

Lupita Nyong’o made an appearance at the event. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in bold style with an edgy twist. Nyong’o posed for photos in a vibrant cobalt blue set. Her outfit consisted of a cropped jacket that she kept draped on her shoulders to show off the printed knit bralette that she was wearing underneath. The bralette had a small deep V-neckline and wide straps.

Lupita Nyong’o arrives at the Neiman Marcus debut of their 2022 holiday campaign and unveiling of fantasy gifts at Hollywood Athletic Club on October 25, 2022 in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for Neiman Marcus

The “Black Panther” star completed her look with matching cobalt blue wide-leg trousers. The bottoms included a fitted waistband and front pleats.

For glam, Nyong’o complemented her look with a soft blue smokey eye and a red matte lip. She styled her hair in a high playful ponytail and accessorized with diamond stud earrings and white top handle bag.

Unfortunately, the length of Nyong’o’s didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice but it would be no surprise she tied her outfit together with sky-high platform heels, striking statement-making sandals or stylish boots.

Lupita Nyong’o attends the 2022 Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts Reveal at Hollywood Athletic Club on October 25, 2022 in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for Neiman Marcus

Nyong’o is known to take a daring and bold approach to fashion. From Oscar de la Renta gowns to Valentino mini dresses, the entertainer has quickly become a force in fashion and never misses a mark. For footwear, Nyong’o tends to gravitate towards pointy printed pumps, height-defying platform and bright strappy sandals.

