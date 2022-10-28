Lupita Nyong’O Goes All-Black in Mônot Bustier & Sky-High Platforms To Promote ‘Black Panther 2’ On ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Lupita Nyong’o stopped by the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show yesterday with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” co-stars Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright. The trio talked about the highly-anticipated Marvel film and surprised fans in the NBC studios.

For the interview, Nyong’o chose an all-black ensemble. Her look started with a Mônot bustier bodysuit paired with wide-leg trousers from the brand’s spring 2022 collection. The actress added the Kenza jacket from Cinq a Sept layered atop the bustier. The jacket featured a cropped collar, flared sleeve, and an embellished hemline. Celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger was responsible for this look.

Lupita Nyong’o is seen arriving outside ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Show on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: GC Images

In accordance with her embellished jacket, she wore dangling diamond jewelry from De Beers. She carried a classic black leather Versace bag with the gold accented logo. Celebrity hairstylist and educator Vernon Francis beautified Nyong’o’s hair with cornrows styled into a bun, just as celebrity makeup artist Nick Barose highlighted her natural beauty with a popping pink lipstick.

For footwear, Nyong’o sported Giuseppe Zanotti platform sandals. The shoes featured an open-toe silhouette and at least 4 inches of heels.

Just this week, we have seen Justine Skye, Drew Barrymore, and Busy Phillipps throw on a pair of platform sandals to deliver an unmatched aesthetic. The “Us” actress leans into sky-high heels often as she did with her LBD and Stuart Weitzman heels at the “Nope” screening this summer.

Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” CREDIT: ABC

Nyong’o’s castmates, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright joined her to promote the film wearing stylish stiletto pumps in contrasting colors. The trio never disappoints with their versatile and unique outfits, and this appearance was no different.

Centered around the nation of Wakanda, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” tells the story of how Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T’Challa. The film hits theaters Nov. 11.

