Lupita Nyong’o Chicly Promotes ‘Wakanda Forever’ in Striped Dress & PVC Pointy Pumps on ‘Good Morning America’

Lupita Nyong’o made a bright splash in New York.

The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actress appeared on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday in New York. To the morning show, Nyong’o wore a striped midi dress. Her shirt dress featured red and white vertical stripes, a collared neckline and chevron-printed hemlines.

Nyong’o in NYC outside of ‘Good Morning America’ on Nov. 1. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

The actress tied her hair up and added small black sunglasses, silver hoop earrings and rings for accessories. She also carried a white quilted Prada bag with a gold chain strap. She was also seen in a white furry coat thrown over this look.

Nyong’o in NYC outside of ‘Good Morning America’ on Nov. 1. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Nyong’o slipped into a pair of slingback pumps for her press appearance. She wore clear pointed-toe heels with a thick heel, which reached roughly 4 inches. PVC heels have been popular with celebrities on red carpets and other dressy events. Stars like Drew Barrymore, Kendall Jenner and Simone Biles have rocked the trend in the past.

Nyong’o appearing on ‘Good Morning America’ on Nov. 1. CREDIT: ABC

Later in the morning, the Oscar-winning actress was seen leaving “Live with Kelly and Ryan” studios with a different look. This time, she wore a purple ankle-length dress with long sleeves and sheer, sparkly paneling. She paired this dress with black platform peep-toe slingback sandals. The platform and heel featured a colorful, graphic print.

Nyong’o in NYC outside of ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ on Nov. 1. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

PHOTOS: Discover Lupita Nyong’o’s shoe evolution over the years in the gallery.