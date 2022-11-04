Lupita Nyong’o Sparkles in Embroidered Alexander McQueen Dress & Invisible Heels at ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ European Premiere

Lupita Nyong’o made an elegant arrival to the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” European premiere on Thursday night.

The “Us” actress wore a black Alexander McQueen gown for the occasion. The sleeveless dress featured a silver-toned embroidered curved design covering the dress all the way from the turtle neckline to the ends of the ruffled skirt. The fitted gown is from the designer’s spring 2019 Ready to Wear collection.

Lupita Nyong’o attends the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on Nov. 3 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

To accessorize, Nyong’o opted for a De Beers diamond set that featured a sparkling bracelet with matching dangle earrings. She paired the sparkling look with a dark metallic gold clutch.

Nyong’o was styled by Micaela Erlanger who also works with John Legend, Diane Kruger, and Julianna Margulies.

The actress’ footwear was hidden by her cascading gown. She most likely slipped into a pair of classic pointed-toe pumps for the look. When she is not wearing a floor-length gown or suit, the actress usually slips into a pair of platform heels or open-toe sandals.

Nyong’o kept her dark brown hair in a very unique braided style that resembled a halo crown. She added color to her neutral look with a teal eye look and a deep red lip. Her glamorous look was created by makeup artist Nick Barose and hairstylist Vernon François.

The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiered in Europe on Nov. 3 in London at the Cineworld Leicester Square. The occasion found cast members including Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira and Micaela Coel celebrating the action movie’s release. The highly anticipated film is a sequel to Marvel’s 2018 hit “Black Panther,” starring the late Chadwick Boseman. It will be released in theaters worldwide on Nov. 11.

