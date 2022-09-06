Ludovica Pagani Is a Scene In Green Gown & Barely-There Strappy Sandals at 79th Venice Film Festival

Ludovica Pagani made a glamorous entrance at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Monday. The 27-year-old supermodel was a scene in green as she hit the red carpet for the premiere of “The Banshees Of Inisherin.”

Pagani had all eyes on her as she arrived in a custom gown by Grina Atelier. The green silk satin gown fell delicately off-the-shoulder and featured a draped, ruched neckline. The garment also included a corseted bodice and a risky thigh-high side slit.

Ludovica Pagani arrives at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

Ludovica Pagani attends “The Banshees Of Inisherin” premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

Pagani styled her blond and brunette tresses in a romantic updo and let her slightly curled bangs frame her face. To amp up her look, the runway sensation accessorized with a diamond choker necklace, cuff bracelets and large diamond rings. For glam, she went with a soft smokey eye and a glossy neutral pout.

Ludovica Pagani arrives at “The Banshees Of Inisherin” premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

Completing Pagani’s look was a set of strappy sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti. The shoe style had leather uppers, zip fastening along the back and sat on a 4.7inch heel.

Strappy sandals are taking center stage right now as one of the popular shoe styles. The heels have made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the summer.

Ludovica Pagani attends “The Banshees Of Inisherin” premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

