Lucy Liu is Straight Out of a Comic Book in Matching Set & Platforms While Promoting ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ at Comic-Con 2022

Lucy Liu took Comic-Con by storm while promoting her new film on Saturday.

The “Charlie’s Angels” alum sat on a panel of esteemed actors and actresses at Comic-Con on July 23 in San Diego. The panel was gathered to discuss two new superhero movies, namely “Black Adam” and “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.” Liu is set to play Calypso in the latter as a voodoo priestess conjured by Marvel who occasionally faces off with Spiderman. Liu will also be acting alongside big names like Helen Mirren, Zachary Levi, and Rachel Zegler. Alongside the panel, the trailer for the film was released on a multitude of platforms, building up the anticipation for the action-packed film set to release Nov. 21, 2022.

Lucy Liu speaks onstage at the Warner Bros. theatrical session with “Black Adam” and “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” panel during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Tiffany Smith, Zachary Levi, David F. Sandberg, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Lucy Liu speak onstage during the Shazam! Fury of the Gods Warner Bros. panel in Hall H at the 2022 Comic-Con International held at the San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, Calif. CREDIT: Variety via Getty Images

Liu looked like a comic book character, channeling her character’s villainous tendencies in a crimson red two piece set by Zuhair Murad. The top like the skirt was made of a lacy red see-through fabric layered over a red bra top. The top was a mock neck style with short sleeves trimmed with red lace, the lace trim also lining the hem of the crop top. The skirt was much of the same, made of a dainty red lace overlay with an opaque red maxi skirt on underneath to give Liu a little bit more coverage. The hem of the skirt was not lined with lace but rather, a silky shiny fabric with a wavy quality to it. Liu carried around a long wooden staff, getting into the cosplaying spirit of Comic-Con.

Liu finished off her supervillain-esque outfit off with silver and gold platform peep toe heels that popped against the red ensemble. The heels offered Liu a massive boost in height, making her look all the more villainous. The style is eccentric and eye-catching, amplifying Liu’s bold Comic-Con style to the max.