Lucy Hale Goes Shopping in Cream Coat and Camel Colored Suede Chelsea Boots

Lucy Hale had herself a shopping trip while in Los Angeles yesterday at Sephora with friends. With makeup goodies secured and coffee in hand, the “Pretty Little Liars” actress strode out of the store in neutral outerwear and suede ankle boots.

Lucy Hale is seen on Dec. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Embracing simple closet staples, Hale wore a plain white tee, which she paired classically with dark wash high waisted denim jeans. Overtop it all, the seven time Teen Choice Awards winner layered on a cozy long cream colored coat with turtle shell buttons that gave Hale a boxier silhouette. Hale hid her dark brown hair under a green and white Dodgers baseball cap and accessorized her ensemble with help from a few chunky gold statement rings and a variety of matching gold studs.

As for footwear, the “Red Dress” songstress stepped out in camel colored suede Chelsea boots with short stacked block heels in black. The style also featured thick rubber soles and cream-colored stitching around the upper where the suede fabric met the soles.

A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

Hale’s footwear choices veer between edgy and contemporary. The “Fantasy Island” actress‘ red carpet choices often include pointed-toe and platform pumps from Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Brian Atwood — plus affordable pairs from Chinese Laundry, Sam Edelman, and Aldo. Her off-duty styles frequently features loafers and slides from brands including Gucci, Celine, and Bernardo, as well as M.Gemi, Zodiac and Birkenstock sandals. Hale’s also become known for her stylish workout looks over the years, worn with sporty sneakers from Nike, Avre, and Adidas, among numerous athletic brands.

