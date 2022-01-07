Lucy Hale Pops in Purple Sweatshirt, Leggings and Gray Nike Slip-On Sneakers While Out in LA

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lucy Hale pops in purple. The “Pretty Little Liars” star was spotted while out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon. For the excursion, Hale donned a purple button-up sweatshirt that featured big brown buttons. She paired it with gray stretch pants that added a nice sporty twist when worn with the sweatshirt. For accessories, she wore a cheetah-print Los Angeles Dodgers hat, semi-circular sunglasses and her cheetah-print key ring.

Lucy Hale seen in Los Angeles on Jan. 6, 2022. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Lucy Hale seen in Los Angeles on Jan. 6, 2022. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

a closer look at Lucy Hale’s gray Nike sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Shoe-wise, Hale slipped on a pair of gray, black and white Nike sneakers that incorporated a more flexible, comfortable design that matched the rigorousness of Hale’s ensemble.

Hale has a unique sartorial aesthetic that prompts her to take risks in a chic yet relaxed way while also letting her personal tastes shine through. On her Instagram feed, we see pictures of her wearing slinky dresses, tailored separates, edgy lingerie and effective activewear. The actress also has a penchant for colorful pieces, fuzzy garments and heavy-duty outerwear. She trends to follow the most modern trends while also adding elements to her outfits that her Hale flair. For shoes, she has a penchant for pumps, sandals, sneakers and boots that ground her bold ensembles.

The “Fantasy Island” star has also ventured into the fashion industry and has starred in campaigns for brands like ShopBop and Hunkemöller lingerie. She has also starred in campaigns for labels like American Rag and Bongo.

