Lourdes Leon Delivers Edgy Style in Leather Coat, Sheer Stockings & Knee-High Boots for UGG Feel House Opening

Lourdes Leon wore a grunge ensemble at the opening of Feel House on Oct. 22. Feel House is UGG’s new multi-sensory community space in Brooklyn, New York, dedicated to making self-expression comfortable for everyone.

The 26-year-old model wore a black sleeveless minidress to the event. The fitted crew neck dress was paired with a long black leather coat and sheer black thigh-high stockings that featured a lace lining. To accessorize, Leon opted for a silver beaded necklace with an oversized cross pendant and a set of silver rings. She added a patent leather shoulder bag with a white embroidered strap.

Lourdes Leon attends UGG launches ‘Feel House’ with exclusive celebration at FEEL House on October 22, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for UGG

Leon slipped into a pair of classic black UGG knee-high boots. The suede boots featured a 2-inch wedge heel with a sheepskin and wool lining throughout the shoe. The heel of the shoe featured a UGG signature embossed logo.

The eldest daughter of Madonna kept her dark brown hair in a sleek style with ber bands facing towards her face bringing attention to her edgy makeup look that featured cat eyeliner and a dark nude lip.

The newly launched Feel House will allow customers to enter the world of UGG with a sensory tunnel. The retail pop-up shop will be open from Oct. 27 until Jan. 17 of next year at Matte Projects studio in New York City. The space will be filled with special audio and lighting installations to bring a Zen-like mindfulness and meditation escape. A custom scent was created by New York-based perfume store Olfactory NYC. There will be other similar shops placed globally in locations like China and South Korea. To allow everyone to experience the innovative shop, the Australian brand created a metaverse concept that will be available on the Zepeto app.

