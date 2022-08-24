Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Hits High Notes Singing in Y2K Style Trends for ‘Lock&Key’ Music Video

Fashion icon Lourdes Leon has added singer to her long list of talents, thanks to the successful release of her debut song “Lock&Key.” The music video, released today on YouTube, saw Leon racing down city streets in fashionable wear, posing in cemeteries and on beaches under the stage name Lolahol.

The video opens on a glowing box in a dark space before quickly transitioning into Leon walking her dog in a suburban area in all-black streetwear.

Posing on a black mini van, Leon showed off her outfit that featured baggy pants and an oversized graphic tee. Accessorizing liberally with silver chunky rings, cross earrings, cuffs, and a lock chain necklace. Although the scene is brief, Leon shows off black chunky sneakers dappled with diamonds that are zipped up instead of laced.

Dancing before a pink curtain background, the model moves to a graveyard where she hung out with a friend, leaning on him and looking longingly into the camera’s lens. After some scenic imagery of the cemetery, night fell with the singer now dressed head to toe in a silver mini dress with bold cutouts. The sparkling number featured a hood, which the daughter of Madonna wore on her head, and a daring plunging neckline.

The silver dress is followed by a neon pink one in a similar length littered with cutouts and dotted with crystals. The star wore the long sleeve while racing down the highway, her head out the window, in a car. A few transitional shots of the cemetery and suburbia flashed by, and Leon was at the beach climbing her way out of the same box from the beginning in a sculpted blue top and bottom. The nautical ensemble was layered with a tan skirt made out of netting

