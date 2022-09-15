Lourdes Leon Channels Pamela Anderson in a Sparkling Dress & Strappy Sandals at Tom Ford’s NYFW Show with Madonna

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lourdes Leon sat front row with her mom Madonna at the Tom Ford Spring 2023 show yesterday held at the Skylight in New York, the glamorous display closing out fashion week with a bang. Sat amongst a starry cast of characters, the “Lock&Key” songstress and Madonna dressed in all black looks down to their shoes in sleek fashions.

The model wore a simple black tank dress with a plunging neckline and thick shoulder straps. The garment was dotted with silver sparkles that glimmered under the bright camera flashes. The young star carried a structured black chain purse and accessorized with silver stacked rings and a cross pendant necklace. Leon wore her hair in a messy Pam Anderson style up-do, her wispy bangs framing her features.

Madonna and Lourdes Leon attend the Tom Ford fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Skylight on Vesey on Sept. 14, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Carrying on the sleek styling, Leon wore stand-out black strappy sandal heels that allowed her freedom of movement, while effectively dressing up her look further. Fitted with pointed toes and a silver glittery sole, the footwear grabbed attention, acting as a statement piece when paired with the simple silhouette of Leon’s gown.

New York Fashion Week celebrates the top American brands and designers in the fashion industry throughout New York City. The occasion has featured numerous fashion shows and presentations for the Spring 2023 season from a range of luxury brands, including Tom Ford, Carolina Herrera, LaQuan Smith and Tory Burch. This season also features an array of emerging, returning and established European designers, including Tommy Hilfiger, Marni, Fendi and COS.

