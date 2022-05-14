Maude Apatow, Miranda Kerr & More Famous Faces at the Louis Vuitton Cruise Show

Nicolas Ghesquière invited a slew of A-listers to attend his Louis Vuitton Cruise 2023 show on May 12, and flock they did, to the front row. “Euphoria” star Maude Apatow showed up with her mom, Leslie Mann, and sister Iris. Also in attendance were Miranda Kerr, Emma Roberts and Chloë Grace Moretz. Naturally, everyone looked chic in Louis Vuitton garb for the occasion, which was held at the Salk Institute in San Diego, Calif. Keep scrolling to check out some of the best celeb looks.

Maude Apatow hit the scene in an embellished gray turtleneck tucked into a bold, shimmering skirt with a unique silhouette. To complete the look, she added sleek knee-high boots with a pointed toe in a warm shade of brown leather.

Maude Apatow wearing a turtleneck sweater with a skirt and brown leather boots featuring a pointed toe. CREDIT: Louis Vuitton

Meanwhile, Miranda Kerr sported a structured, cream-colored tweed top and matching mini skirt paired with white accessories and pointy-toe white pumps featuring a delicate ankle strap.

Miranda Kerr wearing a tweed top and matching mini skirt with sleek white pumps. CREDIT: Louis Vuitton

Emma Roberts opted for an oversized, polo-inspired mini dress in a burnt orange color with stripes, long sleeves and a white collar. She added a coordinating Louis Vuitton logo bag and brown leather knee-high boots boasting a square toe with white soles and a chunky block heel.

Emma Roberts wearing a burnt orange striped dress and brown knee-high boots. CREDIT: Louis Vuitton

As for Chloë Grace Moretz, the actress and Louis Vuitton ambassador wore a chic floral shirt with a gray tie and white high-waisted trousers. She also carried a Louis Vuitton box clutch bag and completed her look with a bold pair of black-and- white colorblock shoes featuring a square-shaped toe.

Chloe Grace Moretz wearing a floral shirt with white pants. CREDIT: Louis Vuitton

Iris Apatow was also on hand, rocking a black turtleneck mini dress with an oversized camel-colored coat over top and dark brown leather knee-high boots. She also carried an iridescent LV monogrammed bag.