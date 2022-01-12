Lori Harvey Goes Casual in Sweatshirt, Leggings and Yeezy Foam Runners for Pilates

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lori Harvey took sporty style to new heights in one of the decade’s most controversial sneakers.

The model stepped out on Tuesday to attend a pilates class, wearing black leggings and striped tube socks. The comfy pairing was layered with a dark green sweatshirt. Harvey’s loungewear was accessorized with black sunglasses and a black shoulder bag for greater versatility.

When it came to shoes, Harvey donned a pair of Yeezy Foam Runner sneakers. The controversial shoe featured a white colorway known as “Ararat.” The style also included uppers completely made of EVA foam and algae for a lightweight feel. The angular curved toes and allover perforations created a clog-like effect, similar to comfy footwear from brands like Crocs. A divisive shoe upon its 2020 release, the Foam Runner’s have launched in numerous colors and become a hot commodity in the sneaker world. Harvey’s pair retails for $1,353 on Farfetch.com.

Sneakers with foam elements have grown in popularity for their lightweight feel and emphasis on comfort. Many brands have released casual footwear with foam soles over the last several years. In addition to Harvey, stars like Jamie Chung, Emma Roberts and Eiza Gonzalez have worn pairs by Adidas and New Balance in recent weeks.

Where footwear is concerned, Harvey keeps her selections chic and minimalist — much like her wardrobe. For formal occasions, the model can be seen in mules, boots and sandals from brands like Chanel and Amina Muaddi. When off-duty, she regularly dons sneakers by Yeezy and Nike. Her modeling career has fostered a capsule collection of comfort wear with Naked Wardrobe, as well as a future skincare line, SKN by LH. The model has also served as an ambassador and campaign star for brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Sephora and PrettyLittleThing over the years.

