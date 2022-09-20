Lori Harvey Pays Homage To New York City With Yankees Bomber Jacket, Fitted Cap & Sharp Louboutin Pumps

Lori Harvey showcased her sensational street style while out in New York City on Sept. 14. The SKN by LH founder has continued to cause a stylish stir at this year’s star-studded New York Fashion Week — and her latest look followed suit.

The model paid homage to the Big Apple as she strut through the streets of Chelsea in several chic separates. Harvey leaned into a sporty aesthetic, pairing a New York Yankees bomber jacket from the Alpha Industries and New Era collaboration. The reversible outerwear features embroidered Yankees patches throughout the chest and sleeves as well as white stripes on the neckline and on the hem.

Lori Harvey spotted out in New York City on Sept. 14, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

The skincare entrepreneur teamed the statement piece with a plunging stretch triangle bralette from Dior’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection and baggy navy blue Lu’u Dan shorts. Harvey accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a pink Michael Kors parker crossbody bag. She covered her short tresses with a 47′ Yankees baseball hat and opted for soft neutral makeup with her signature glossy pout.

Staying true to her effortless glam style, Harvey completed her look with Christian Louboutin’s So Kate Pumps. The shoe style has a classic shape that’s saucy in glossy patent and leg-lifting elevation. Pointy pumps remain as versatile and timeless due its durable construction. The silhouette adds instant sharpness to any look, thanks to its sleek pointed silhouette.

Lori Harvey spotted out in New York City on Sept. 14, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The style maven has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

